Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-05-18
YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 May, USD exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 482.76 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.74 drams to 565.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.83 drams to 644.63 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 250.57 drams to 20252.7 drams. Silver price is down by 0.26 drams to 256.25 drams. Platinum price is up by 96.32 drams to 14108.67 drams.
