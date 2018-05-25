Deputy PM Grigoryan holds meeting with IMF Resident Representative for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan had a meeting with Yulia Ustyugova, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting the deputy PM highly appreciated the ongoing projects with the IMF, the close cooperation and the Fund’s assistance provided to Armenia. Mher Grigoryan assured Yulia Ustyugova that Armenia is ready to strengthen and further develop the relations with the IMF.

In her turn Yulia Ustyugova congratulated Mher Grigoryan on his appointment and introduced the process of ongoing programs in Armenia and the future steps. The IMF Resident Representative for Armenia expressed hope that the IMF will be able together with the new government to effectively contribute to the ongoing economic reforms.

