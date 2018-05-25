President Sarkissian to donate 10 million drams from his salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will donate 10 million drams from his salary to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, reports Armenpress.

“I have not been a member of the Fund’s Board of Trustees. In order to show my assessment, high attitude, I promise to donate 10 million drams from the President’s salary to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund”, Armen Sarkissian said during the session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund on May 25.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was established by the decree of the First President of Armenia in 1992. It’s a unique structure aimed at uniting all Armenians living in Armenia and abroad, as well as their supporters, who are ready to direct their efforts for sustainable development of Armenia and Artsakh.

