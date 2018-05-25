Few days left for initiation of historic Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Currently the most important step in the Armenia-EU relations is the implementation of the CEPA’s provisions, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters.

“We’ve had a rather big progress in the Armenia-European Union relations, we’ve reached an important milestone. And our current importance is the implementation of the Armenia-EU agreement’s provisions,” he said.

CEPA – the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement – was signed between Armenia and the EU in November of 2017.

The agreement must be ratified by all countries of the European Union.

In April 2018, the Armenian parliament ratified the agreement.

As of May, 2018, three EU countries have ratified it.

Most parts of the agreement will come into force June 1, 2018, while complete implementation will take place when all EU member states will ratify it.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan