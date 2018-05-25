Building new bridges: ArmenPress signs agreement with Cuba’s state news agency

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state news agency ArmenPress signed a news exchange and cooperation agreement with Cuba’s state news agency Prensa Latina on May 25 in St. Petersburg, Russia within the framework of the media summit as part of the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The agreement was signed by ArmenPress director Aram Ananyan and Prensa Latina president Luis Enrique González.

“It is very important for us to sign this agreement with one of the leading news agencies of the Caribbean region, which is Prensa Latina. We in ArmenPress suppose that cooperation of the news agencies is like building new bridges between people, new bridges that are in reality helping people to understand each other much easier, to foster our humanitarian ties and to have deeper understanding of each other’s cultures. They are very good tools for supporting tourism, for supporting the people-to-people contacts and for understanding each other much better,” director of ArmenPress Aram Ananyan said.

Prensa Latina president Luis Enrique González also attached importance to signing the agreement with ArmenPress, and said: “You are a credible source covering the events in Armenia. You show the real picture not only in political, but social, sports and scientific sectors.”

Under the agreement, the sides will exchange English language news content and photos. In addition, the two agencies will give special coverage to their respective national dates and major developments in each country and in bilateral relations.

Prensa Latina was established in 1959 at the initiative of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara. The news agency is currently reporting through a 6-language newsline – Spanish, English, Portuguese, Russian, French and Italian.

ArmenPress was established in 1918. The agency currently publishes over 300 articles daily in 4 languages – Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic. ArmenPress is a member of 4 international media organizations. The agency presents Armenia in the CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of National News Agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and the News Agencies World Congress. ArmenPress chaired the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014. ArmenPress has signed agreements on bilateral partnership with over 20 leading news agencies nearly 1/3 of which have been signed during the last 5 years. TASS, Reuters, Xinhua, IRNA, MENA, BTA, AGERPRES, BELTA, Kazinform and many other media outlets with which information and photo exchange is conducted are among our partners. Reporters of the agency regularly participate in different international conferences, media exhibitions and training programs.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan