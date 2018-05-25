NK conflict’s settlement should express interests and aspirations of Armenian side – foreign minister

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should express the interests and aspirations of the Armenian side, Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters at a briefing on May 25, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment the most important goal is to restore the negotiations within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. We all hope that the settlement will take place very soon, but it should express our interests and aspirations. Compromise is first of all based on the expression of our interests and goal”, the FM said, adding that in its turn it is based on the right to self-determination and security of the Artsakh people.

FM Mnatsakanyan stated that the Armenian side is ready to be involved in the negotiations and is in touch with the Co-Chairs. He informed that he held and will again hold a telephone conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive in Armenia on May 27-28.

Asked whether a regional visit of the Co-Chairs and a meeting between him and Azerbaijani foreign minister are possible in the future, the Armenian FM said it is not a matter of possibility, it is the essence of the negotiations. “It is the process that stands in the negotiations format”, he added.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan