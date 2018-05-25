Senior lawmaker proposes to include Armenia-EU agreement’s provisions in government’s program

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, proposes the new government to include the provisions of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in the government’s program, Armenpress reports.

“I expect concrete steps and propose to synchronize the government’s program with the agreement. I am not saying that it should based exclusively on that agreement, but while preparing the government’s program these provisions should be taken into account in order to have compatible actions. This is a partnering, constructive proposal”, Armen Ashotyan said.

He reminded that some provisions of the Armenia-EU deal will enter into force starting from June 1, stating that he expects concrete steps from agencies in terms of properly implementing those provisions and commitments assumed before the EU. “I expect concrete steps from the agencies, since politicians can make statements, the parliament will continue playing its role, but each agency must have its action plan. Previously there was an inter-agency group led by former deputy prime minister Vache Gabrielyan which included the respective stakeholder agencies that should have developed an action plan. I was also a member of that group, the development process of that program was launched. I think this is a perfect opportunity to accelerate the process of reforms in the country, as well as the implementation of the commitments assumed before the EU”, he said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017. The Armenian Parliament and three EU member states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have already ratified the agreement.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan