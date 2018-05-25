Armenian justice minister receives PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan today received Giuseppe Galati and Yuliya Lovochkina, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee for Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the justice minister highly appreciated the efforts of the Council of Europe on strengthening democracy and assured that Armenia’s new government will implement all international commitments with a great responsibility. Artak Zeynalyan said the government is inclined to make major reforms and added that they will seek to have an Armenia of our dreams by taking into account and implementing the proposals of the international structures directed for that purpose.

PACE co-rapporteur Yuliya Lovochkina thanked for the reception and congratulated Mr. Zeynalyan on his appointment, wishing success to the new government that enjoys the people’s trust.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the priorities of the justice field in the government’s new program.

