Diaspora should be involved in Armenia’s life, says President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. It’s wrong to view the Diaspora as a source of money, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told reporters during the break of the session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Armenpress reports.

“We are talking about the national unity, about the fact that this is a small country, but a global nation. During the movement we saw how our compatriots from different countries of the world were actively taking part. Some of them were active in social networks, some arrived in Armenia. Now a question arises: whether the Diaspora is really for sending money from abroad and should not have any rights, participation in the country’s development? I think this is absolutely a wrong approach”, the President stated, adding that the Diaspora-Armenians should have both obligations and rights.

“One of our goals should be to correctly, honestly and openly engage the Diaspora in the country’s development. Today there are psychological, legal barriers between Armenia and the Diaspora, and we need to eliminate them. If we don’t eliminate them, the Diaspora-Armenian will still be viewed as a helper and will not have rights in Armenia, which is not right. Maybe one day we will reach the point that our compatriots living in the Diaspora, who have an Armenian citizenship, will have a chance to participate in an election”, Armen Sarkissian said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan