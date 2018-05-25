RPA faction head doesn’t see necessity for holding snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction in the Parliament, at the moment doesn’t see necessity for holding snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

During parliamentary briefings on May 25, Baghdasaryan reminded that the RPA has announced that they will not hinder the work of the new government. “We should support the presentation of the government’s programs that will be directed for our country’s economic development and security, we will not select any other path”, he said.

The RPA faction head stated that in such circumstances he doesn’t see necessity for holding snap elections. Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that they will welcome any positive initiative presented by the government and will voice about positive steps.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters that snap parliamentary elections may be held in autumn, stating that before that all mechanisms for holding fair and transparent elections should be ensured.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan