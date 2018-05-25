Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s incumbent boss re-elected

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent executive director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund Mr. Ara Vardanyan has been re-elected for another three years during the sitting of the fund’s board of trustees.

Members of the board praised Vardanyan for his efficient work.

“Last year the fund turned 25 years old, and we said that directly or indirectly the fund has helped 500,000 people. I.e. we were able to bring a change in the lives of this many people. We’ve had 700,000 benefactors during the course of these years. These figures prove that both benefactors and programs are growing,” Vardanyan said.

Hayastan All Armenian Fund was established by the order of First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in 1992.

The fund is a non-profit, charitable governmental organization.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan