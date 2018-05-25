Speaker Babloyan assures there is no issue in agenda on changing RPA chairman

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The issue of changing the chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has not been discussed and doesn’t exist in the agenda, Ara Babloyan – Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, member of the RPA Board, told reporters at a briefing on May 25, Armenpress reports.

“No issue of changing the party’s chairman has been discussed. No such statement has been made. There is no issue of such change in the agenda”, the Speaker said.

Asked whether the party will receive enough votes if snap parliamentary elections are held, Ara Babloyan said he doesn’t consider it right to predict and express opinions on that. “When elections are set, we will understand that time”, he said.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is the chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia. On April 23 Serzh Sargsyan resigned from the position of the Prime Minister of Armenia after several days in office. After that rumors on the change of the party chairman intensified on the background of the election of the new PM.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan