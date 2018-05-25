Replacement for terminated Yerevan city council official named

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. A sitting was convened Friday in the central electoral commission regarding the termination of Alen Simonyan (Yelk party) as member of the Yerevan City Council.

Commission chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said the vacated mandate is being handed over to Nara Hovhannisyan, the next in line in the Yelk party’s list.

Simonyan was granted a mandate of Member of Parliament to substitute Nikol Pashinyan, the current Premier, in parliament. Simonyan was serving as member of the city council prior to being named as substitution for Pashinyan in the parliament.

However, shortly thereafter ,Simonyan said he is resigning as MP.

And on May 24, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan said that Simonyan has been stripped of his mandate at the city council.

