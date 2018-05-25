Armenia’s defense minister meets PACE co-rapporteurs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister David Tonoyan held a meeting on May 25 with Giuseppe Galati (Italy, EPP/CD) and Yuliya Lovochkina (Ukraine, SOC), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

During the meeting the sides discussed the “Strengthening the Application of European Human Rights Standards in the Armed Forces in Armenia” program, the defense ministry said. The program is being carried out jointly with the Council of Europe.

The defense minister praised the cooperation between the ministry and PACE, and attached importance to raising awareness on human rights, social justice in the armed forces among servicemen and their families, as well as continuity of trainings of contractual servicemen.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan