Healthcare ministry's chief of staff resigns
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The chief of staff of the healthcare ministry has resigned.
Chief of staff Nelson Zuloyan has filed for resignation to the Prime Minister.
Zuloyan said on Facebook he is resigning to pave way for the new team.
He thanked the entire staff of the ministry for joint work. “I am also grateful to all my partners of the state system and international structures for the warm relationships,” he said.
Zuloyan wished the new team, led by new minister Torosyan, good luck and success.
Zuloyan was serving as chief of staff since 2017.
