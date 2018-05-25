Process of building free and happy Armenia is irreversible – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 25 participated in the session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM delivered remarks at the session which says:

“Your Holiness,

Honorable President of the Republic of Armenia,

Honorable President of the Republic of Artsakh,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am happy for this opportunity and am happy to see you in the capital city Yerevan. Since its establishment the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund became a support to the newly-created Republic of Armenia. It played a really great role during the first years of our independence. The Fund also played a great role in the coming years, as, in my opinion, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund became the indicator of the Diaspora’s trust towards the leadership of the Republic of Armenia. While analyzing the activity of the Fund one can get serious signals on what processes are taking place in the Diaspora, what concerns appear and what solutions can be to these concerns. The political processes, that occurred in Armenia in April-May, of course, have become a new signal of pan-national unity, and we should do everything and will do confidently to turn that unity signal into a concrete political result, a constant political factor. We have already announced the priorities of the Armenian government. The most important among these priorities is to maintain, continue and give constant nature to the feeling of victory of the citizens of Armenia and the Armenian people.

The key task of our country has been the inviolability of the right of the citizens to form a government, since I think that problems started to deepen in our country from the times when the public started broadly not to trust the election results and every time people felt themselves deceived by the election results. And therefore, our task is that from now on not only this or that political force should feel itself as victorious by any election results held in Armenia, but first of all the citizen of the Republic of Armenia must feel himself/herself victorious in case of any election result. And I want to state that the next key priority for our government is the fight against corruption, starting from election corruption up to public administration, judicial corruption. I want to inform that our government has already taken concrete steps on this path and recorded success. This process will continue until we all are convinced that we have eradicated the corruption as a systematic phenomenon in the Republic of Armenia. And finally, our most important conceptual task, ideological task is the formulation of Armenia’s, if it can be said, applicable significance as a state. In 1991 when the Republic of Armenia was founded and it seemed that everything was very good, I think we allowed an important conceptual gap. We didn’t clearly state why the Armenian people founded the Republic of Armenia as a state. I want to emphasize that the preface of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia has not underwent any change as a result of all Constitutional changes. In other words, the preface of the Constitution remained the same, the Armenian people, rather than the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the citizens of the Soviet Armenia, act as the founders of the Republic of Armenia. Therefore, the beneficiaries of the Republic of Armenia are the Armenian people, and we should answer to an important question – why the Armenian people have created the Republic of Armenia? We are convinced that the Republic of Armenia has been created by the Armenian people for the following purpose: to concentrate Armenians’ human, financial, intellectual, scientific, economic, spiritual potential or most of it in their own territory and to ensure the security and normal development of that potential. We see the future development of the Republic of Armenia on this conceptual basis, and this conceptual base should guide us towards free and happy Armenia. We believe that the medium-term result of this process must be the following: the millennial wheel of the emigration of the Armenian people should eventually stop and turn back, and all Armenians should eventually start a great process to ensure concentrating in the Republic of Armenia, having the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia as an institute and the security and normal development of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic. In other words, the Republic of Armenia should ensure the security and normal development of the Armenian people, the Armenian people should ensure the security and normal development of the Republic of Armenia.

And therefore, we are moving on this path, we are moving towards free and happy Armenia, and we are convinced that we have already put key cornerstones on the way to building this path. We are convinced that this process is irreversible, and that the Armenian people, the citizen of the Republic of Armenia have won on the path to this goal. This victory is irreversible and it will be continuous. Thank you”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan