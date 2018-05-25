Armenian justice minister, Italy’s Ambassador discuss fight against corruption

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan on May 24 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the justice minister highly appreciated the current level of relations between the two countries and stated that there is a great potential to deepen the cooperation with Italy in the field of justice, especially within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed on November 24, 2017.

The Italian Ambassador thanked the minister for the reception and said he will do the utmost to deepen the cooperation of the two countries in the judicial sphere.

At the meeting the officials also touched upon the fight against corruption, the opportunities to organize mutual visits, as well as a number of issues relating to the study of Italy’s experience in e-justice field.

