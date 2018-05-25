LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-05-18

LONDON, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.13% to $2271.00, copper price down by 1.45% to $6860.00, lead price up by 1.99% to $2507.00, nickel price down by 1.22% to $14590.00, tin price down by 2.05% to $20300.00, zinc price down by 0.77% to $3029.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.55% to $91000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.