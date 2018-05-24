Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced on his Facebook page the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Artak Davtyan.

“I am glad to introduce the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major-General Artak Davtyan”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote.

Artak Davtyan served as the Chief of the Operative Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan