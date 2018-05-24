Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced on his Facebook page the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Artak Davtyan.

“I am glad to introduce the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major-General Artak Davtyan”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote.

Artak Davtyan served as the Chief of the Operative Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration