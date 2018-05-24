Armenian FM receives PACE co-rapporteurs for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received PACE co-rapporteurs for Armenia Giuseppe Galati and Yuliya Lovochkina on May 24, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Greeting the guests, the Armenian FM noted that as a former Ambassador of Armenia to the Council of Europe, it’s a pleasure for him to receive the PACE delegation. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said, “The Council of Europe is a key partner of Armenia on the way to deepening democracy and strengthening civil society institutions”.

Thanking for the reception, the PACE co-rapporteurs congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of being appointed Foreign minister of Armenia, wishing his success in this responsible mission. The guests informed that in the sidelines of their visit to Armenia they plan to hold meetings with representatives of both the legislative, executive and judicial bodies of Armenia, and the civil society.

During the meeting the sides referred to the recent developments in Armenia, the democratic reforms and raising the level of the protection of human rights.

FM Mnatsakanyan presented to the PACE co-rapporteurs for Armenia the efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. In this context Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to an exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. He underlined that for the success of the process it’s important to ensure an atmosphere of peace.

