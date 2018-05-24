Mining industry activities must be harmonized with requirements of Armenian legislation

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the high risks of metal mining during Cabinet meeting. ARMENPRESS reports the PM instructed to conduct checks in 28 companies engaged in metal mining to eliminate the possible violations of environmental laws and prevent the risks posed to the health and life of citizens.

“Our task is clear. The mining industry activities in the Republic of Armenia must be harmonized with the requirements of the Armenian legislation and there is no alternative here”, Pashinyan said, underlining that the check must be conducted in a transparent manner with the participation of civil society representatives and press.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan