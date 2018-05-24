Movses Hakobyan released from post of Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia Movses Hakobyan has been released from post, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Hakobyan served as the Commander of Artsakh’s Defense Army and Defense Minister from May 25, 2007 until June 15, 2015 when he was appointed as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. On October 3, 2016 he was promoted to the post of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan