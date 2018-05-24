Armenian Police expose cases of embezzlement by  Yerevan city hall-linked company

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Police have exposed cases of embezzlement during the sterilization and vaccination service of stray dogs in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Police Armenia.

Each year the city hall of Yerevan invites tender for struggling against stray animals (dogs) in the city. The Police have found out that since 2009 the same company “Unigraph-X” participates and wins the tender.

In 2016-2018 the company received nearly 267 million AMD from Yerevan city hall. The checks found that 185 million AMD has been embezzled under the pretext of buying food (pork, rice, chicken).

It also turned out that the oversight of “Unigraph-X” company was taken over by the Department of Trade and Services of the City Hall of Yerevan.

Investigation is underway to find out the entire extent of damage caused to the state.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan