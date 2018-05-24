Russian prankers call UK Foreign Minister in the name of Armenian PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian prankers Vova (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Leksus (Aleksey Stolyarov) have called UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the name of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and talked with him nearly 30 minutes.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing The Guardian, the British Minister believed he was speaking to the Armenian PM. They discussed Russia’s role in the poisoning of former Russian spy Skripal and his daughter, the visit of Sobchak to London and other issues.

Leksus told that Johnson was the most interesting among all the figures they had managed to contact.

The pranker speaking in the name of Nikol Pashinyan informed Johnson that he is planning to meet with Vladimir Putin in Sochi and hoped that he would not be poisoned.

“It’s very important not to start a new cold war. I do not want that. No one in Great Britain wants it. I think Russia made a horrible mistake trying to kill Sergey and Yulya Skripals by “Navichok””, the British FM said.

Leksus said that the most difficult thing is not finding the phone numbers of the officials, but to find such an interlocutor that will interest the targeted official. For example, Boris Johnson never talked to the prankers speaking in the name of president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

“But Johnson was interested in speaking with Pashinyan. The Armenian PM is now on trend and he is especially loved in European countries”, the pranker said.

The pranker speaking in the name of Pashinyan inquired how to behave when meeting with Putin. “I suppose the only thing the Russians respond to is determination and firmness”, Johnson said.

