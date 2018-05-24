President Sarkissian receives Director of the office of Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie 

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 24 Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou, Director of the office of the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie and Hervé Ladsous, Special Advisor to the Secretary General.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian emphasized that the authorities of Armenia attach great importance to organizing the summit of La Francophonie at a high level and assured that Armenia will fulfill its commitment with honor. He added that the political developments in Armenia have moved to the National Assembly, a new Cabinet has been formed and the life goes on in a natural way. “Armenia continues the preparatory works in the same resolute manner”, he said.

Thanking for the warm reception, Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou conveyed the congratulations and best wishes of the OIF Secretary General to Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of being elected President of Armenia.

Referring to the recent developments in Armenia, the Director of the office of the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie noted that the democratic processes terminated in the best possible way and highlighted the role of the President in that. He added that the changes in Armenia without any violence and bloodshed can be examplery for many countries, particularly for the countries of Francophonie area.

