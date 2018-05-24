Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-18

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 482.65 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 566.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.86 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.49 drams to 646.46 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 55.78 drams to 20002.13 drams. Silver price down by 0.68 drams to 256.51 drams. Platinum price down by 41.60 drams to 14012.35 drams.