PM Pashinyan hosts Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan stated that the recent political processes in Armenia have been solved in line with the solidarity message addressed by His Holiness and the Armenian Church.

His Holiness Garegin II wished achievements and productive activity to the PM and the new Cabinet members for the benefit of Armenia’s welfare, overcoming hardships and recording new achievements.

Thereafter, PM Pashinyan and His Holiness Garegin II discussed a number of issues relating to the domestic political events, the Church-state relations and etc.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan