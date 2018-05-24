Armenian President’s Staff examines the letter over Amulsar project submitted by environmentalists

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Staff of the President of Armenia is examining the letter over Amulsar project submitted by environmentalists, President Armen Sarkissian told the reporters following the award handing ceremony at the Presidential Residence.

“As you may know, the group of environmentalists has handed in a letter to me over Amulsar project. Now the President’s Staff is examining it. This issue will be addressed to the Government of Armenia for relevant assessments and solutions, if there are such:, ARMENPRESS reports Armen Sarkissian as saying.

On May 23 the initiative called “Amulsar without mine” held a march in Yerevan, heading to the President’s Residence to hand in a letter to him. President Sarkissian talked with the protesters and promised to react soon.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan