Flags of Armenia and Yerevan taken to International Space Station in historic initiative

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in history, the Armenian flag and the flag of Yerevan city have been taken to space.

The man behind the initiative is Russia-based Armenian philanthropist Hrachya Poghosyan.

The initiative is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the 2800th anniversary of establishment of Yerevan.

“The initiative was carried out with the purpose of raising awareness”, Levon Torgomyan, spokesperson of the Armenian Embassy in Russia told ARMENPRESS.

He said that the event has caused excitement among the local Armenian community.

The flag was taken to the International Space Station by Russian astronaut Oleg Artemyev on board the Soyuz MS 08, which took off from Earth on March 21, 2018. The crew includes American astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold.

The mission will return to Earth in September, and the flags will be delivered to the Armenian President and Yerevan Mayor in October – when Armenia will celebrate the 2800th anniversary of establishment of Yerevan, the capital city.

The photos show the astronauts holding the flags in the ISS.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan