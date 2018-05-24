A child with a child, a teenager with a teenager: President Sarkissian introduces his communication approaches

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The President of Armenia should show different approaches during communication with different layers of the society, President Armen Sarkissian told reporters after the Presidential award ceremony, commenting on the view that his action to enjoy ice-cream with kids received a great reaction, reports Armenpress.

“The President of the Republic should feel himself like a child with the children, a teenager with the teenagers, and if needed, he should talk and dance with them. The President should behave himself as a soldier together with the soldier. But I don’t know how he should behave with the journalists…[smiling]. Perhaps, he should behave himself freely and honestly and answer to questions”, the President said.

On May 18 the Presidential Office was full of kids’ joy and laughter, ice-cream and candies. The President hosted kids and together with them enjoyed ice-cream.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan