President Sarkissian praises Prime Minister Pashinyan as “talented, diligent person”

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian characterizes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a “talented and diligent person”.

The president made the comment after an awarding ceremony when reporters asked him whether working with the Prime Minister is easy.

“In Nikol Pashinyan, I discovered for myself a talented, quick-thinking, willing, hard-working man, with whom I have very good professional relations. My impression is – we have bilateral respectful and constructive businesslike relations. I don’t see any problem whatsoever in working with him, on the contrary, I believe that we can work together very good,” Sarkissian said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan