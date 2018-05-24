Armenian bloc of Lebanese Parliament names PM Saad Hariri to head next government

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian bloc in the Lebanese parliament named Prime Minister Saad Hariri to head the next government, MP Hagop Pakradouni (Pakradounian) said, the National News Agency of Lebanon reports.

The bloc announced its nomination to PM Hariri during their meeting with President Michel Aoun.

The parliamentary elections in Lebanon were held on May 6, 2018. 10 parties participated in the elections. There are 128 seats in the Lebanese Parliament.

Six ethnic Armenians – Hagop Pakradouni, Hagop Terzian and Alexander Matosian (ARF), Jean Taluzian from the Lebanese Forces party, Pola Yakubian from civil movement circles and Edi Demircian, have been elected Members of Parliament of Lebanon.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan