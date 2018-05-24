Artsakh has right to independence as much as Slovakia, Armenia and Azerbaijan – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, head of the Armenia-Slovakia friendship group, on May 24 met with head of the Slovakia-Armenia friendship group Dusan Tittel in Bratislava, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the development prospects of bilateral relations. They specifically attached importance to the role of parliamentary friendship groups in the development of the Armenian-Slovak inter-parliamentary cooperation. Both officials highlighted the productive cooperation of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries at international platforms.

Vice Speaker Sharmazanov thanked Dusan Tittel for his personal unconditional stance on the Armenian Genocide and assisting the organization of the exhibition titled “Parliamentarians Against Genocides” in the Slovak Parliament. He highly appreciated the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the Parliament of Slovakia.

Commenting on the regional developments, Eduard Sharmazanov stated: “We, the parliamentarians, must reject any manifestation of violence and xenophobia. Today as well, Turkey and Azerbaijan carry out an anti-Armenian propaganda which should be condemned. The international community should recognize the Artsakh people’s indivisible right to self-determination. Artsakh has a right to independence as much as Slovakia, Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

Sharmazanov handed over Honorary Medal of Parliament of Armenia to Dusan Tittel for strengthening the Slovakia-Armenia friendly ties, and Memorial Medal of the Speaker of the Parliament to Armenian philanthropist Bagrat Hakobian for the significant contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan