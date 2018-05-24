There should be no political prisoners in Armenia, says President Sarkissian
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. There should be no political prisoners in Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian told reporters after the Presidential award ceremony, reports Armenpress.
“There should be no political prisoners in our country. I have received some documents from human rights organizations, they will be sent to the government, to the respective ministries soon. We need to wait for the Armenian government to adopt decisions if there are some assessments regarding the amnesty”, the President said.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
