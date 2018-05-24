Lithuanian Parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the second reading, Tigran Mkrtchyan – Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“The Seimas of Lithuania ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the second reading with 89 votes in favor, 0 against and 1 abstained. Lithuania is the third EU member state after Estonia and Latvia that ratifies this historic agreement”, Mkrtchyan said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan