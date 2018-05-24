‘We should rule out presence of political prisoners in Armenia’ – PM Pashinyan on ECHR verdict

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide the justice ministry drams equivalent to 2500 Euros to implement the requirements under the June 11 2018 Arzumanyan vs Armenia verdict of the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR), reports Armenpress.

During today’s government session justice minister Artak Zeynalyan said there are hundreds of cases in the ECHR against the Armenian government, through which, most probably, violations of rights will be recorded. The minister said this field needs major reforms, and the measures must be taken in order not to violate others’ rights. In response Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said over the past 20 years millions of dollars have been spent in the judicial system, but the essence of the system has not changed.

“The following has been recorded in Armenia in a day: there shouldn’t be illegal effects on the courts from the Baghramyan 26 [PM’s residence] and any other place. We should ensure that no judge makes a verdict with a bribe. This is the most important reform. We should rule out the presence of political prisoners, this verdict proves that Alexander Arzumanyan has been a political prisoner”, PM Pashinyan said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan