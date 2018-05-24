Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Chief of staff of agriculture ministry relieved from position


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artashes Kirakosyan has been relieved from the position of the chief of staff of the ministry of agriculture, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s government session.

Kirakosyan was serving in this position since January 2013.

