Armenian buses not allowed to enter Russia’s territory in Lars border checkpoint
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The buses with Armenian vehicle registration plates are not allowed to enter Russia’s territory on the Russian-Georgian border, the Lars checkpoint, stating that the bus drivers need to have a new license.
Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS that talks are underway to settle the issue.
The ministry also said that the license provided should have come into force from June 1, but the Russian side started demanding the license earlier.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
