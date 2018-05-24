LIVE: 2018 SPIEF global media summit kicks off, ARMENPRESS director to deliver speech

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The world media summit has kicked off on May 24 within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan is also among the participants of the event.

Mr. Ananyan will deliver a speech at the panel discussion titled The Future Of Journalism In Times of New Challenges.

The panelists, in addition to Mr. Ananyan, include Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan, TASS General Director Sergey Mikhaylov, Kyodo News Executive Director Hiroki Sugita, AP Vice President Ian Phillips, ANSA CEO Giuseppe Cerbone.

More than 50 executives of about 30 major news agencies from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Egypt, Iran, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, Lebanon, Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, US, Turkey, Japan will participate in the media summit, as well as the business and cultural program of 2018 SPIEF.

