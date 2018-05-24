Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

LIVE: 2018 SPIEF global media summit kicks off, ARMENPRESS director to deliver speech


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The world media summit has kicked off on May 24 within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan is also among the participants of the event.

Mr. Ananyan will deliver a speech at the panel discussion titled The Future Of Journalism In Times of New Challenges.

The panelists, in addition to Mr. Ananyan, include Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan,  TASS General Director Sergey Mikhaylov, Kyodo News Executive Director Hiroki Sugita, AP Vice President Ian Phillips, ANSA CEO Giuseppe Cerbone.

The rapid development of digital technology, social networks, and new media has presented professional journalism with a fresh set of challenges. Some predict that news agencies will be transformed into aggregators of information. Who has the right to consider themselves journalists in the modern world? Is there a future for traditional journalism amid so much rapid global change? Will there be any demand for the traditional media in ten years and if so, in what form? How can news agencies ensure they survive? How might artificial intelligence transform journalism in the area of newsgathering? How can on-going changes in the media be used to rapidly disseminate reliable information? What are the threats associated with these changes and how can modern journalism rise to these challenges in the foreseeable future? These are the questions which will be discussed at the summit.

More than 50 executives of about 30 major news agencies from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Egypt, Iran, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, Lebanon, Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, US, Turkey, Japan will participate in the media summit, as well as the business and cultural program of 2018 SPIEF. 

 

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration