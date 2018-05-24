Active investigation underway to uncover corruption schemes – NSS

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The new director of Armenia’s national security service, Arthur Vanetsyan, says that the service has launched active investigations since May 23 to uncover illicit enrichment cases through corruption schemes.

The director said they will soon release details.

“Preliminary tactical data were confirmed. We have detainees, people who were questioned, we are working and soon the public will be notified,” he said.

He dismissed media rumors alleging that the NSS is preparing materials against Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan. He said that the NSS doesn’t prepare targeted materials against anyone.

Earlier on May 19, Vanetsyan told reporters that the NSS will uncover illegally enriched corrupt individuals in a brief period of time.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan