Ukrainian, Turkish Presidents discuss free trade agreement over phone
10:58, 24 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey Petro Poroshenko and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed acceleration of talks over a free trade agreement between the two countries during a telephone conversation, the Ukrainian President said on Twitter, RIA Novosti reported.
“During a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan we have discussed the acceleration of talks to sign a free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey”, he said.
The Ukrainian President added that they have also discussed the cooperation in the energy, aviation and defense fields.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version