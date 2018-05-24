Ukrainian, Turkish Presidents discuss free trade agreement over phone

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey Petro Poroshenko and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed acceleration of talks over a free trade agreement between the two countries during a telephone conversation, the Ukrainian President said on Twitter, RIA Novosti reported.

“During a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan we have discussed the acceleration of talks to sign a free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey”, he said.

The Ukrainian President added that they have also discussed the cooperation in the energy, aviation and defense fields.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan