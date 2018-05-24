Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov departs for Slovakia

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, head of the Armenia-Slovakia friendship group, has departed for Bratislava on May 24 at the invitation of Slovakia’s National Council (Parliament), the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the visit Eduard Sharmazanov will have meetings with Speaker of the Parliament of Slovakia Andrej Danko and head of the Slovakia-Armenia friendship group Dusan Tittel.

Vice Speaker Sharmazanov will also deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of exhibition titled “Parliamentarians Against Genocides” dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan