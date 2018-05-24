Last Bell: Armenia’s education minister extends best wishes to graduates from Paris

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan has extended greetings and congrats to school graduates on Last Bell – the traditional ceremony of school graduation which is carried out May 25.

“Dear students, I know you’ve been eagerly waiting for the last bell. Unfortunately, I am unable to be present at my first last bell event as minister because I am in Paris. The summit of education ministers of the Bologna process participating countries is underway here. I wish you a good day, to have a good time in and outside schools. Have fun, enjoy your day, but don’t drink too much, use little alcohol, drive carefully, no need to put a shadow on that beautiful day with some incidents,” he said.

The minister was referring to the car accidents which take place on graduation day when students party and sometimes drive recklessly.

He mentioned the upcoming admission exams for universities, and noted that the youth also has responsibilities in the context of the ongoing changes in the country.

“You have a responsibility to learn, change, be educated, because you are future officials, bearers of different professions,” he said.

