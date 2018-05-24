U.S. Vice President affirms support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hosted Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvil in Washington D.C. on May 23, the White House said in a statement, Armenpress reports.

“The Vice President reaffirmed the U.S. stable support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the internationally recognized borders and assured that the U.S. supports Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. The officials agreed to study the future directions on strengthening the economic and commercial cooperation”, the statement said.

Mike Pence visited Georgia last year.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan