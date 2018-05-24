Elon Musk wants to rate journalists with a site called ‘Pravda’

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, accused the media of being dishonest and floated the possibility of building a service to rate the credibility of specific journalists and news outlets, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, CNN reported.

"Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication," Musk tweeted.

He said the service could be called Pravda, which is Russian for "truth" and also happens to be the name of the newspaper central to the Soviet Union's Communist Party.

A California business called Pravda Corp was incorporated late last year, with Jared Birchall listed in a filing as its president. Birchall's name has also been listed in filings for other Musk projects, including The Boring Company, according to CNN.

Musk's idea quickly raised concerns that the reputation of news organizations and reporters could be determined by what could be an easy to manipulate online popular vote.

