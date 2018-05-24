LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-18
LONDON, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $2274.00, copper price up by 0.94% to $6961.00, lead price up by 3.84% to $2458.00, nickel price up by 0.72% to $14770.00, tin price up by 0.95% to $20725.00, zinc price down by 1.61% to $3053.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.54% to $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
