LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-18

LONDON, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $2274.00, copper price up by 0.94% to $6961.00, lead price up by 3.84% to $2458.00, nickel price up by 0.72% to $14770.00, tin price up by 0.95% to $20725.00, zinc price down by 1.61% to $3053.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.54% to $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.