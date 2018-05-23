Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia national football team, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan says the team will do everything to play with honor.

“Though I last played 10 days ago, I am in a good shape. We played with those competitors years ago, and they have changed, we, too. We will have time to know each other”, ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan told the reporters before starting the training.

Speaking about the reappointment of Vardan Minasyan as the head coach, Mkhitaryan said, “We have much expectations and he has much expectations from us. We’ll do everything to play with honor and use our sole opportunity”.

Mkhitaryan also spoke about Yura Movsisyan, who has been invited to the national team after 3 years of pause. “I hope cooperation with Yura will again be successful. We will try to do everything to help the national team”, the Armenian footballer underlined.

Armenia national football team will play with Malta on May 29 and with Moldova on June 4. Both matches will take place in Austria.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan