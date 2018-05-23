IT sector’s goal is to ensure local production of at least 80% of weapons used in army

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) Karen Vardanyan suggests a way of technological modernization in the country. In the sidelines of the 18th conference of the Union Vardanyan told the reporters that it’s necessary to create a body guided by the Prime Minister.

“In my opinion the creation of a body comprised of people in charge for technological business, education and military industry and operated directly under the PM’s guidance can be a driving force for the modernization of the country”, ARMENPRESS reports Karen Vardanyan as saying. He underlined that everybody in the proposed body should act as teammates, not competitors.

According to him, the Union has set a benchmark also for the development of military industry. “Today our main goal is to ensure that in a few years at least 80% of the weapons used by the Armenian army are produced locally”, UITE Executive director said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan