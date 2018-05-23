Artsakh’s President receives delegation of USA Armenian Bar Association

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the USA Armenian Bar Association on May 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to the development of the legal sphere in our republic, expanding and deepening ties between Artsakh and the Diaspora were on the meeting agenda.

The President assessed such cooperation as demanded highlighting the role of the USA Armenian Bar Association in this context.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan