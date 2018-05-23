PM Pashinyan foresees snap elections in autumn

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, snap parliamentary elections in Armenia should be held in autumn, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters on May 23 that discussions with other political forces on that issue are possible.

“In our perception the snap elections should be held in autumn, but we must try to harmonize it with the perceptions of other political forces and try to reach shared solutions. Discussions over it of course are possible”, Pashinyan said.

Before and after becoming the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan has mentioned several times that fair and transparent snap elections are a priority for them.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan